Politics TV
Warren Beats The Drum: Trump’s Pocahontas Insult Is ‘Racist’ (VIDEO)
Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump calling her use of the “Pocahontas” as a nickname over her claims of Native American heritage is racist. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Sunday on MSNBC's "PoliticsNation," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump calling her use of the "Pocahontas" as a nickname over her claims of Native American heritage is racist. Sharpton asked, "Do you see any kind of racial dog whistling in that." Warren said, "Oh, yeah! He’s been told over and - Warren | Breitbart TV
Breitbart