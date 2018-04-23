View our Privacy Policy

Warren Beats The Drum: Trump’s Pocahontas Insult Is ‘Racist’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump calling her use of the “Pocahontas” as a nickname over her claims of Native American heritage is racist. – READ MORE

