Warren Bashes Trump Over Executive Order Tweet, Censors Word ‘Chinese’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) bashed President Trump on Thursday morning for a tweet in which the president defended himself for not immediately invoking wartime measures, despite signing an order approving such emergency actions.

“President Trump, are your eyes stitched shut?” asked Warren in a tweet. “Hospitals need test kids, ventilators, & other medical supplies. That’s why the exists. Stop dragging your feet & burying your head & start helping hospitals that are about to be slammed by this pandemic.”

According to ABC News, Trump’s tweet was a response to the previous day’s executive order, which grants the president emergency authority to tell industries what they need to produce to support the national defense.

President Trump, are your eyes stitched shut? Hospitals need test kits, ventilators, & other medical supplies. That’s why the DPA exists. Stop dragging your feet & burying your head & start helping hospitals that are about to be slammed by this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/9bb4Bl05ob — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 19, 2020

But when Warren called on Trump to immediately invoke emergency authority, the former Democratic presidential candidate also blurred the word “Chinese” from the original tweet, which references the coronavirus strain that has caused a global pandemic as the “Chinese Virus.” – READ MORE

