Warnock projected to win Georgia Senate seat; other race too close to call

CBS News projects Democrat Raphael Warnock has defeated incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler in Tuesday’s Senate runoff election in Georgia, making history as the Peach State’s first Black senator. The other race between incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff remains too close to call, but Ossoff had a slight edge over his Republican opponent as of Wednesday morning.

If Perdue pulls out a win in his race, Republicans will hold control of the Senate. But if Democrats win both seats, there will be a 50-50 tie with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the president of the Senate, as the tie-breaking vote.

“I’m just so very grateful to the people of Georgia,” Warnock said Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.” “They sent a strong and clear message last night when they sent a person who grew up in public housing, one of 12 children in my family, I’m the first college graduate. That I am serving in the United States Senate in the few days pushes against the grain of so many expectations. But this is America.”

Both Warnock and Loeffler addressed supporters late Tuesday. Warnock declared victory but Loeffler had not yet conceded.

“We were told that we couldn’t win this election,” Warnock said. “But tonight we proved with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible. May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold of the American dream.” – READ MORE

