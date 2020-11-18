Warnock: ‘Nobody Can Serve God and the Military’

Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said in a 2011 sermon that Americans cannot serve God while also serving in the U.S. military.

The newly unearthed comments threaten to complicate Warnock’s candidacy in a tight Georgia Senate race: Georgia is home to the fifth largest active duty military population in the country, according to a 2018 Department of Defense report.

“America, nobody can serve God and the military,” Warnock said in the sermon delivered at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he serves as senior pastor. “You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and mammon at the same time.”

“America choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day!” he added.

Video of the remarks surfaced as Warnock is facing criticism for other controversial statements, including his claim that “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness.” He has also come under scrutiny for his support for his religious mentor James Hal Cone, who said that white Christians practice the “theology of the Antichrist” and described white people as “satanic.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --