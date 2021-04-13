Warnock admits to signing email with false information about Georgia voting law

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., admitted to signing off on false information in a third-party advocacy group’s email that went out about the Georgia voting law after it passed.

The Washington Post flagged an email Warnock signed from the liberal nonprofit 3.14 Action as an example of Democratic misinformation about the sweeping Georgia voting reforms, as it claimed the new law restricted weekend early voting and ended no-excuse mail voting.

“Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, one of two new Democratic senators representing Georgia, signed an email sent out by the advocacy group 3.14 Action after the law passed, which claimed it ended no-excuse mail voting and restricted early voting on the weekends — also early proposals that did not become law,” the Post reported.

Those ideas were considered but did not make it into the final bill, which actually expands early voting in Georgia to 17 days, including two Saturdays. It also still allows no-excuse absentee voting, albeit with a shorter window of 67 days to apply.

The statement went out on March 30, five days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the final bill into law.

A Warnock campaign spokesperson told Fox News it approved the text of the group’s email before Kemp signed the bill, while the provisions were still under consideration. The spokesperson noted the Georgia Senate passed a bill to end no-excuse absentee voting earlier in March, and the Georgia House originally proposed restricting weekend early voting.- READ MORE

