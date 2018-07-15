WARNING — GRAPHIC VIDEOS: Hours of Unrest Escalates to Mayhem After Chicago Police Gun Down & Kill Barber; Nightfall Brings Chaos

Agitated protesters.

Chicago. Summer.

A police shooting of a local man. He dies. Police said he was armed.

You do the math.

People outside the crime scene after the shooting claimed a female officer shot the man, a neighborhood barber, at least five times in the back as he ran away, and that the officer was taken away from the scene in a police vehicle afterward as the crowd formed.

Dozens of officers were called to help control a tense scene as more than 100 people crowded around, chanting at police, “Who do you serve? Who do you protect?”

The situation has gotten as bad as its been a night. Police charged into the parking lot and started hitting people. Two officers smacked my phone out of my hand and shoved me to the ground. Don’t know how many arrests, but at least a dozen from what I could see. pic.twitter.com/L7Q5xQyWSe — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018

I had my press badge held up in one hand and my phone in the other while I was saying “I’m a reporter.” Two Chicago Police officers repeatedly pushed me, then smacked my phone out of my hand and threw me back. I lost my balance but can’t remember if I hit the ground or not. pic.twitter.com/vhi4gjlNla — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018

Here’s the rest of the escalation, including multiple Chicago Police officers on top of one man, hitting him, and then dragging another man. This is also the start of where I get shoved to the ground. That video is coming next. pic.twitter.com/AJ7t85nEHP — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018

Here’s the start of the latest escalation, where Chicago Police rushed the protesters, who had been throwing bottles. More video to come. pic.twitter.com/EkSfzbcu4j — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018

Here’s more of the scuffle between Chicago Police officers and protestors at the scene where an officer shot and killed a man. pic.twitter.com/iwObeD4cvH — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018

