WARNING — GRAPHIC VIDEOS: Hours of Unrest Escalates to Mayhem After Chicago Police Gun Down & Kill Barber; Nightfall Brings Chaos

Agitated protesters.

Chicago. Summer.

A police shooting of a local man. He dies. Police said he was armed.

You do the math.

People outside the crime scene after the shooting claimed a female officer shot the man, a neighborhood barber, at least five times in the back as he ran away, and that the officer was taken away from the scene in a police vehicle afterward as the crowd formed.

Dozens of officers were called to help control a tense scene as more than 100 people crowded around, chanting at police, “Who do you serve? Who do you protect?”

Protesters, police square off in South Shore after officer fatally shoots man
The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, according to police.

