Crime Politics Security
WARNING GRAPHIC: Survival Tips For Corrupt FBI & DOJ Facing Federal Prison; “What if a Prison Boss Tells You to Shank Someone?” (Video)
As a public service for some of the FBI and DOJ personnel under investigation — or numerous investigations — we want to help educate recently retired or fired law enforcement about life after the U.S. government if you got busted breaking a law or two.
Or three. Or even more.
It is all about helping you to assimilate to life outside of public “service.”
A public service announcement for those who are and were so dedicated to public service.
In case you get rolled up on in the yard.
Or find yourselves showering with a dozen strangers. In a federal prison.
You’re welcome. From Big Herc’s Fresh Out Series:
