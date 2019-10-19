WARNING GRAPHIC: Leaked Photos Show DEM Congresswoman Naked with Staff; Multiple Extramarital Affairs With Staff Alleged

Photographs and text messages show that Dem. Rep. Katie Hill was involved in a long-term sexual relationship with a female campaign staffer.

The woman, whose name is not being released, was hired by Hill in late 2017 and quickly became involved in a “throuple” relationship with Hill and her estranged husband, Kenny Heslep.

Another relationship with a separate Congressional staffer is also alleged.

The freshman Congresswoman of California, who is also the Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, had “a long-term sexual relationship with a female campaign staffer.”

Photographs and text messages obtained by RedState show that Rep. Hill was involved in a long-term sexual relationship with a female campaign staffer. The woman, whose name is not being released, was hired by Hill in late 2017 and quickly became involved in a “throuple” relationship with Hill and her estranged husband, Kenny Heslep.

Heslep and the staffer, according to text messages provided to RedState, believed the polyamorous arrangement to be a long-term, committed relationship. The trio took multiple vacations together, including to Alaska.

Redstate published several photographs showing Hill and the staffer kissing, including a photograph of a nude Rep. Hill, brushing the staffer’s hair. Intimate photographs of the women were also provided to Redstate.

Rep. Hill also reportedly had a year-long affair with her now Legislative Director, Graham Kelly. Once Hill’s husband found out about this affair he filed for divorce. While this and Hill’s “throuple” relationship all involve consenting adults, there are some legal and ethical issues.

A review of FEC records for Hill’s 2018 and 2020 campaigns reveals that the staffer was first paid in November 2017, with her payment classified as “salary,” making her an employee. READ MORE: