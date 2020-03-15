WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin: There Will Be ‘Less Democrat’ Coronavirus Deaths

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin argued there would be fewer Democrat coronavirus deaths because they are adhering to suggestions offered by experts and the media.

In contrast, she argued Republicans are skeptical and more susceptible to death from the coronavirus.

“here is a particular cruelty, irony that it is their core viewers, the Republican older viewers, who are the most at risk,” she said. “And when you think about it, which party immediately canceled all of their rallies? Which party immediately started having their political figures really portray and use their lives as an example? It was the Democrats. So typically, there will be less Democrat deaths because there will be less mass gatherings. There will be less opportunities for people to congregate and share this horrible disease. So it is really a very short-sided strategy. But I think now the name of the game is how do they get back on planet earth. And part of the way that I think that they are doing it is down the memory hole. He jumped right on this right away because of all this planning that we’re doing so well, which is head-spinning for the rest of us who watched him for weeks say this is a hoax. But this is how they do it at Fox News. – READ MORE

