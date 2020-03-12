WaPo’s David Nakamura Deletes Bizarre Post ID-ing ‘Trump’s Lead Secret Service Agent, Just Because’

The far-left Washington Post’s David Nakamura used his verified Twitter account Tuesday to identify President Trump’s lead Secret Service agent.

Nakamura, who identifies as a journalist, published a tweet late Tuesday morning, a screengrab from MSNBC, that showed the president on Capitol Hill, where he was meeting with congressional leaders to discuss a number of ideas meant to protect the economy from the coronavirus fallout.

For some malevolent reason he has yet to explain (his explanation keeps changing), Nakamura circled the face of a man he identified as “Trump’s lead secret service agent” and tweeted it out.

“Trump has arrived on the Hill for the Senate GOP lunch to talk over ideas to bolster economy in face of coronavirus fears. I circled Trump’s lead Secret Service agent, just because,” the tweet read.

After he was blistered for doing something so obviously reckless, Nakamura deleted the tweet, but here’s a screenshot. Breitbart News has obscured the face of the agent so we don’t contribute to identifying him. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --