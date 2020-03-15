WaPo Slaps ‘Manipulated’ Biden Ad of Trump Talking About Coronavirus With ‘Four Pinocchios’

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent political ad did not receive high ratings from The Washington Post.

The ad was released on March 3 just before Super Tuesday and it focuses on President Donald Trump and his comments on a variety of issues, including the coronavirus.

According to the Post, two clips of the ad meet the standards for “manipulated” media.

We can’t sit by and lose this country to Donald Trump. Today, we take it back — together. Go vote: https://t.co/Hy8C4n0lUk pic.twitter.com/0YgyJFr9YR — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 3, 2020

The Post’s fact-checker outlines three ways a video can be considered “manipulated,” including “missing context,” “deceptive” editing, and “deliberately altered.”

Biden opens the ad saying, “I’ll be damned if I am going to lose my country to this man at all.” – READ MORE

