WaPo Runs Sickening Hit Piece on Billy Graham Hours After His Death

Within hours of renowned evangelist Rev. Billy Graham’s death Wednesday from natural causes, one of the most left-wing newspapers in America ran a veritable hit piece that essentially accused him of being a lousy husband and father.

Titled “Divorce, drugs, drinking: Billy Graham’s children and their absent father,” the “analysis” piece by The Washington Post portrayed Graham as a religious fanatic who prioritized his relationship with the church over his entire family.

“As Graham’s crusades took him throughout the world, little was left for (his wife) Ruth and the children — Gigi, Anne, then Ruth (long called Bunny), Franklin and Ned,” wrote Post contributor William Martin, a professor of religion and public policy at Rice University.

“Once, when Ruth brought Anne to a crusade and let her surprise her father while he was talking on the telephone, he stared at the toddler with a blank look, not recognizing his own daughter. In a turnabout a few years later, young Franklin greeted his father’s homecoming from a crusade with a puzzled, ‘Who he?’”

Sadly, this is indeed true, though “(i)n later years, Graham acknowledged that if he had to do it over again he would have devoted more time to his children,” as noted by the News & Observer. – READ MORE

