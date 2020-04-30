WaPo Poll: 65 Percent of Americans Want All Immigration to U.S. Halted

A majority of Americans want all immigration to the United States halted in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, a new poll reveals.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order slowing green card processing for less than ten percent of the 1.2 million legal immigrants annually admitted to the U.S.

In addition to these annual legal immigrant admissions are millions of foreign nationals who can still arrive on foreign visa worker programs, student visas, tourist visas, and special immigrant visas — all of which have continued despite more than 26 million Americans now unemployed.

The latest Washington Post/University of Maryland poll finds that Americans, by a majority, want all immigration to the U.S. halted.

When asked “Would you support or oppose temporarily blocking nearly all immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak?” about 65 percent of Americans said they favored such a policy. Only 34 percent opposed an immigration moratorium while one percent had no opinion. – READ MORE

