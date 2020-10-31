WaPo Owner & World’s Richest Man Jeff Bezos Reportedly In Talks To Buy CNN

His credibility rejuvenated by a series of timely scoops about the TikTok deal talks which eventually went nowhere, Fox Business Senior Business Correspondent Charles Gasparino has just broken what, if accurate, would be one hell of a media industry scoop.

Gasparino reports that Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the proprietor of the Washington Post since he bought what was then a struggling national paper with shrinking appeal beyond the Beltway, is in talks to also buy CNN from AT&T as the telecoms giant looks to shed assets to pay down some of the massive debt accrued from building out 5G networks nationwide.

BREAKING: Is @amazon chief and @washingtonpost owner @JeffBezos looking to create a media empire? Investment bankers talking up the possibility of Bezos buying @CNN as @ATT looks to shed assets amid massive debt load following TimeWarner deal. Will discuss at 1pm @FoxBusiness $T — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) October 27, 2020

Combining CNN and the Washington Post officially under the same media umbrella, with Bezos as a kind of Rupert-Murdoch-On-Steroids, would hand the world’s richest man even more power to influence public opinion and implement his agenda. – READ MORE

