WaPo Outright Lies About Eric Trump, Selectively Edits Hannity Interview, Then Publishes

After Eric Trump gave a detailed interview to Fox News host Sean Hannity about the positive impact of the GOP tax cuts, The Washington Post has been busted for selectively editing the comments to make President Donald Trump’s second son look bad.

On Wednesday, according to Newsbusters, the Post published a (since corrected) “Wonkblog” analysis originally titled, “Eric Trump’s 401(k) is up by 35 percent, but half of American families don’t even have one.”

The issue is that Ingraham only used a portion of Trump’s full quote, which made it appear as if he was bragging about his own 401(k).

But when we look at his full quote, which the Post definitely had access to, Trump said hard-working Americans tell him every single day that their 401(k)s were doing well since Trump took office. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Wednesday, Eric Trump mocked leftists’ accusations that his father is a racist. “My father sees one color,” said Eric, “Green.”

Host Brian Kilmeade brought up leftists calling President Trump a “racist” following the report that he referred to some countries in Africa as “s***holes” during a bipartisan immigration meeting. The president has denied the report.

“He said some things about race and that people are calling him a racist for the last five or six days,” said Kilmeade. “I know you don’t agree with that but is there anything you could bring to this conversation that is important?”

“My father sees one color: Green,” responded Eric. – READ MORE