WaPo Opinion Editor Deletes Tweet Floating ‘Revenge’ Against White Women

Karen Attiah, the Washington Post‘s global opinions editor, deleted a tweet in which she said white women are “lucky” that “we are just calling them ‘Karen’s,” and not “calling for revenge.”

Attiah wrote that “the lies & tears of white women” have contributed to injustices against African Americans. She listed as examples the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, the murder of “Emmet Till,” the exclusion of black women from feminist causes, and the majority of white women voting for President Donald Trump in 2016.

“White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s’. And not calling for revenge,” she wrote. She then deleted the tweet. – READ MORE

