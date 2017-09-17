WaPo Journalist On MSNBC: ‘Antifa Is Not The Issue’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Washington Post writer Jonathan Capeheart declared antifa to not be an issue on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday.

The journalist claimed to not have even heard of the violent left-wing group antifa until the events in Charlottesville in August.

“You know, you can bring up antifa all you want. I didn’t even know the phrase until Charlottesville happened. Antifa is not the issue. It’s white supremacists, it’s Neo-Nazis, it’s racists and bigots…” Capeheart said. – READ MORE