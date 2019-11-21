WaPo Hits Schiff With ‘Three Pinocchios’ Over Claim Whistleblower Has ‘Statutory Right’ to Anonymity

During the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) claimed that the whistleblower, whose complaint sparked the probe, has a “statutory right” to remain anonymous.

Schiff interrupted ranking member Devin Nunes’ (R-Calif.) line of questioning of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to suggest that the whistleblower has a “statutory right” to keep their identity a secret.

“The whistleblower has the right, a statutory right, to anonymity. These proceedings will not be used to out the whistleblower.”

The Washington Post’s fact-checker looked into Schiff’s claim and gave him “Three Pinocchios.”

“It’s not a right spelled out in any statute. But national security experts warn that disclosing the whistleblower’s identity could expose him to danger and retribution, and chill whistleblowing in general.” – READ MORE

