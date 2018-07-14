WaPo Hands Out Pinocchios To Democratic Attacks On Kavanaugh

The Washington Post, The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal are all calling out dubious attacks on Brett Kavanaugh from Democrats and liberal activists.

After Trump nominated Kavanaugh to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is retiring at the end of July, Democrats and the media immediately started digging for dirt.

Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, and Richard Painter, a Democratic Senate primary candidate in Minnesota, both claimed that Kennedy coordinated his retirement with President Trump. The pair, bolstered by reporting by the NYT, suggested a conspiracy involving Kennedy’s son, Trump, and a billion dollar loan.

The Washington Post handed out four pinocchios on Thursday — the maximum amount — for the “thinly sourced” claims.

“Scratching below the surface, there’s no evidence to justify these theories. The New York Times article doesn’t supply it,” The Washington Post fact checker explained. “Standing alone, the tweets from Painter and Tanden are incendiary and worthy of Four Pinocchios.”

The fact checker also slapped Democrats with two pinocchios for misrepresenting Kavanaugh’s position on presidents being immune from criminal charges. – READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled he is aiming for the Senate to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by October.

“The timetable typically for recent Supreme Court justices, if we stuck to that timetable and I intend to, would give us an opportunity to get this new justice on the court by the first of October,” McConnell said in Kentucky on Friday.

He also anticipates that confirmation hearings will begin “in late August or early September,” and predicted that there’s “only a fairly small number of people who are genuinely undecided” and will determine how to vote following the hearings.

McConnell’s comments come after the White House encouraged the Senate earlier this week to confirm Kavanaugh in the next 66 days, which falls in the middle of September. – READ MORE

