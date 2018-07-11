WaPo Forced To Issue Correction after Citing Satirical Website as Credible Source

When The Washington Post went to chronicle a British protest linked to the upcoming arrival of President Donald Trump, it included information that even The Post later had to agree was fake news.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, British music fans are working to drive the 2004 Green Day song “American Idiot” up in the charts as their way of protesting Trump’s visit.

As of Tuesday, the song was, in fact, atop Amazon U.K.’s top-seller list and well toward the top on other charts as well.

In its reporting on that, The Post was on target. But the story went astray when it included information from Clickhole.com, a website that offers satire and not facts, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The site had a satirical Op-Ed attributed to Green Day frontman Billy Joe Armstrong about the song, some of which found its way into The Post’s article.

“But despite the song’s ubiquity, Armstrong waited 13 years to reveal — in an article he wrote for Clickhole.com — that the ‘American Idiot’ was President George W. Bush,” The Post wrote. – READ MORE

Speaking on Sunday’s AM Joy on MSNBC, contributor, supposed “conservative” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin hit the daily double of nastiness: accusing the Trump Administration of inciting gunmen to violence against the press, and stating that White House Press Secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders deserved a “life sentence” of being harassed publicly.

As Newsbusters reports, Rubin started her rant by threatening the two GOP women senators who have records of supporting the pro-choice community, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, that they would be “held responsible” if they confirmed a nominee of President Trump who was anti-abortion – READ MORE

