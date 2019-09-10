WaPo Fact Checker Lets Biden Off The Hook For Comments He Has Made Repeatedly

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s role in the Iraq War has already caused him grief as he makes his third run for the presidency. This time around, however, he is trying to claim he opposed the war early on.

His record says otherwise, but the fact-checkers at The Washington Post refused to give him any Pinocchios because his campaign claimed the candidate “misspoke” even though he has made the remarks twice. Biden has also attempted to downplay his role in the Iraq War and shift any question of his initial support toward his role in the Obama administration’s troop withdrawal.

During the second Democratic presidential primary debate on July 31, Biden said of his vote on the war:

I did make a bad judgment, trusting the president saying he was only doing this to get inspectors in and get the U.N. to agree to put inspectors in. From the moment ‘shock and awe’ started, from that moment, I was opposed to the effort, and I was outspoken as much as anyone at all in the Congress and the administration.

Then, on September 3, during an interview with NPR, Biden said:

President George W. Bush "got them in, and before we know it, we had a 'shock and awe.' Immediately, the moment it started, I came out against the war at that moment.