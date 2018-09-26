WaPo Fact Checker Gives O’Rourke Four Pinocchios for Claim He Didn’t Try to Leave Scene of a DWI

The Washington Post fact checker concludedRep. Beto O’Rourke (D., Texas) incorrectly claimed he did not try to leave the scene of a DWI during a debate last week. O’Rourke, who is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) for his Senate seat, admitted to making a mistake in driving drunk 20 years ago, but denied trying to flee.

“I did not try to leave the scene of the accident, though driving drunk, which I did, is a terrible mistake for which there is no excuse or justification or defense, and I will not try to provide one,” O’Rourke said.

The Washington Post noted O’Rourke’s claim is disputed by police records.

Early in the morning on Sept. 27, 1998, a Texas police officer responded to a motor vehicle accident. “The defendant advised in a slurred speech that he had caused an accident,” wrote the officer in his complaint charging O’Rourke with driving while intoxicated.

Another report notes that the “defendant was unable to be understood due to slurred speech” and that he had “glossy eyes” and “breath that smelled of an alcohol beverage.” O’Rourke reportedly “almost fell to the floor” when he stepped out of his vehicle, and repeatedly failed a balance test.- READ MORE

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) highlighted what he called a “troubling pattern” in Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s posture toward law enforcement during a debate Friday night.

Cruz’s remarks came after he was asked why he cautioned O’Rourke and others not to jump to conclusions in the tragic shooting of Botham Shem Jean, who was gunned down by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment on Sept. 6. O’Rourke has called for the police officer, who has since been charged with manslaughter, to be fired. – READ MORE

“The last time you stood for election was in 2016. You were the runner-up in the Republican primary for president,” said moderator Gromer Jeffers. “Donald Trump as you remember, dubbed you ‘Lyin’ Ted.’ He took swipes at your wife and father. You, in turn, called him a pathological liar. And quite frankly, there’s so many insults between the two of you, it would take the rest of this show to go through them all. But now that he’s president, you guys have become friendly to the point where you praised him in Time Magazine. How do you respond to critics who say that as it relates to President Trump, you’ve lost your dignity?”

“Well, there is no doubt 2016 was an election unlike any others,” replied the Texas senator. After referencing the “hard shots thrown” during the 2016 campaign, Cruz stated his love for his father, who he said “has been my hero every day in my life,” and his wife, whom he is “blessed from God” to be married to. He then described the “choice” he faced after the election.

“Now, after the election in 2016, I faced a choice,” said Cruz. “Donald Trump had been elected president and we had an opportunity to do something extraordinary. I made a conscious choice to do the job I’d been elected to do, which is to represent 28 million Texans. I’ve got a responsibility which is to fight for every person here and every person in this state.” – READ MORE