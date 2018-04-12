WaPo Editor Calls for Paying Trump to Leave Office

One Washington Post editor, apparently so disgruntled by President Donald Trump’s actions, wants to treat him like a third-world dictator and pay him to leave office.

Citing Trump’s lament that the United States was like a third-world country, global opinions editor Karen Attiah proposed that “maybe it’s time to start treating him the same way we treat the leaders of such nations.”

Her article — entitled, “Let’s pay Trump to leave office” — labeled Trump as America’s first “African president” and suggested he could leave office for the right price.

“The promise of $10 million or $100 million (we have to offer him more than the Africans, of course) just might induce Trump to change course for the better. If cash prizes are supposedly good enough to improve democracy and development in Africa, they should be good enough for us, right?” she asked.

Attiah did not mention how Trump said that as president, he wouldn’t accept any of his $400,000 salary. Throughout his presidency, he’s also donated his quarterly salary to various government agencies. – READ MORE

