WaPo columnist: ‘If Biden is serious about winning he needs to accuse Trump of willingness to kill people’

The Washington Post’s #NeverTrump, self-proclaimed conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin took her constant attacks against President Donald Trump to a whole new level on Thursday, saying that if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “is serious about winning he needs to accuse Trump of willingness to kill people.”

If Biden is serious about winning he needs to accuse Trump of willingness to kill people. https://t.co/JiTMMGvDBE — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 10, 2020

Rubin shared a headline from the Post’s live COVID-19 updates on Twitter that read, “U.S. death toll climbs, but signs emerge that new coronavirus cases…” before trailing off.

The columnist wrote in her message, “If Biden is serious about winning he needs to accuse Trump of willingness to kill people.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --