WaPo Calls Out Tom Perez for False Claim That DNC Broke Fundraising Records in January

The Washington Post fact checker on Tuesday gave Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez “two Pinocchios” for falsely claiming last week that the DNC raised more money in January 2018 than any previous January in its history.

“We raised more money in January, for instance, of 2018 than any January in our history,” Perez said in a C-SPAN interview on Friday. “So if the question is, ‘Do we have enough money to implement our game plan?’ Absolutely.”

The DNC raised $6 million in January 2018, the Washington Post reported, below the DNC’s hauls in January 2014 ($6.6 million), January 2012 ($13.2 million), January 2011 ($7.1 million), and January 2010 ($9.1 million).

DNC spokesman Michael Tyler admitted to the Post that Perez’s claim was wrong, saying, “Tom meant to say that we raised more money in January than we had in any January since 2012.”

The Post called the claim “quite a blunder, since the DNC’s history began 164 years before 2012.” – READ MORE

