WaPo Breaks Push for Transparency to Criticize Potential EPA Move to Make Research Public

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has introduced a rule that would dramatically improve the transparency of the research the agency relies on to implement regulations. But since that transparency poses a threat, the mainstream media is unhappy.

At issue primarily is what is known as the Six Cities Study – 30-year-old research, which has never been made public but forms the basis for most of America’s air pollution regulations.

“In the annals of science there aren’t many reports that have as much impact as Harvard’s Six Cities Study of 1993,” Joel Achenbach of the Washington Post wrote in a story headlined, “Scientists denounce Pruitt’s effort to block ‘secret science’ at EPA.”

The Six Cities Study showed “a dramatic association between long-term exposure to air pollution and higher risk of an early death. It influenced government pollution standards that research shows have saved thousands of lives.

“But the Six Cities Study, as well as many other scientific research papers, could be deemed unreliable and discarded by the Trump administration under a proposal announced Tuesday” by Pruitt. – READ MORE

