True Pundit

Security Technology

“Want To Freak Yourself Out?” Here Is All The Personal Data That Facebook/Google Collect

Posted on by
Share:

And as Twitter user Dylan Curran pointed out in a comprehensive twitter thread examining his own data cache, the extent and bulk of the data collected and sorted by both companies is staggering.

Google, Curran said, collected 5.5 gigabytes of data on him – equivalent to some 3 million Microsoft Word documents. Facebook, meanwhile, collected only 600 megabytes – equivalent to roughly 400,000 documents.

You can read the whole thread HERE.

Another shocking revelation made by Curran: Even after deleting data like search history and revoking permissions for Google and Facebook applications, Curran still found a comprehensive log of his documents and other files stored on Google drive, his search history, chat logs and other sensitive data about his movements that he had expressly deleted.

What’s worse, everything shown is the data cache of one individual. Just imagine how much data these companies hold in total. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

"Want To Freak Yourself Out?" Here Is All The Personal Data That Facebook/Google Collect
"Want To Freak Yourself Out?" Here Is All The Personal Data That Facebook/Google Collect

"I'm probably on an FBI watch-list now, so if I die in the next few months IT WASN'T AN ACCIDENT, IT WAS A SET-UP..."
Zero Hedge Zero Hedge
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: