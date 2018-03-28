“Want To Freak Yourself Out?” Here Is All The Personal Data That Facebook/Google Collect

And as Twitter user Dylan Curran pointed out in a comprehensive twitter thread examining his own data cache, the extent and bulk of the data collected and sorted by both companies is staggering.

Google, Curran said, collected 5.5 gigabytes of data on him – equivalent to some 3 million Microsoft Word documents. Facebook, meanwhile, collected only 600 megabytes – equivalent to roughly 400,000 documents.

Want to freak yourself out? I’m gonna show just how much of your information the likes of Facebook and Google store about you without you even realising it — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

1. https://t.co/1z255Zt1zf Google stores your location (if you have it turned on) every time you turn on your phone, and you can see a timeline from the first day you started using Google on your phone — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

2. This is every place I have been in the last twelve months in Ireland, going in so far as the time of day I was in the location and how long it took me to get to that location from my previous one pic.twitter.com/I1kB1vwntT — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

3. https://t.co/qFCgY6QLN5 Google stores search history across all your devices on a separate database, so even if you delete your search history and phone history, Google STILL stores everything until you go in and delete everything, and you have to do this on all devices — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

4. https://t.co/QRfgwkNj80 Google creates an advertisement profile based on your information, including your location, gender, age, hobbies, career, interests, relationship status, possible weight (need to lose 10lbs in one day?) and income — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

5. Google stores information on every app and extension you use, how often you use them, where you use them, and who you use them to interact with (who do you talk to on facebook, what countries are you speaking with, what time you go to sleep at) https://t.co/RJeRlXhtdq — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

6. https://t.co/5B6qxUvrJz Google stores ALL of your YouTube history, so they know whether you’re going to be a parent soon, if you’re a conservative, if you’re a progressive, if you’re Jewish, Christian, or Muslim, if you’re feeling depressed or suicidal, if you’re anorexic… — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

7. Google offers an option to download all of the data it stores about you, I’ve requested to download it and the file is 5.5GB BIG, which is roughly 3 MILLION Word documents https://t.co/3Na4FxjNXk — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

8. https://t.co/3Na4FxjNXk This link includes your bookmarks, emails, contacts, your Google Drive files, all of the above information, your YouTube videos, the photos you’ve taken on your phone, the businesses you’ve bought from, the products you’ve bought through Google… — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

9. Your calendar, your Google hangout sessions, your location history, the music you listen to, the Google books you’ve purchased, the Google groups you’re in, the websites you’ve created, the phones you’ve owned, the pages you’ve shared, how many steps you walk in a day… — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

10. Facebook offers a similar option to download all your information, mine was roughly 600mb, which is roughly 400,000 Word documents — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

11. This includes every message you’ve ever sent or been sent, every file you’ve ever sent or been sent, all the contacts in your phone, and all the audio messages you’ve ever sent or been sent pic.twitter.com/H8ng7bcyod — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

You can read the whole thread HERE.

Another shocking revelation made by Curran: Even after deleting data like search history and revoking permissions for Google and Facebook applications, Curran still found a comprehensive log of his documents and other files stored on Google drive, his search history, chat logs and other sensitive data about his movements that he had expressly deleted.

What's worse, everything shown is the data cache of one individual. Just imagine how much data these companies hold in total.

