In a blow to the minimum wage campaign targeting Walmart, the superstore company says they will expand their fleet of robots at their stores.

Walmart will add 4,000 robots to replace human workers doing mundane work at its stores and facilities.

They made the announcement in a blog post explaining their plans for “automated assistants.”

The post says they will order 1,500 floor-cleaning robots, 300 shelf-scanners, 1,200 truck unloaders, and 900 pickup towers for online orders. – READ MORE