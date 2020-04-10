Walmart, Costco, Target are banned from selling ‘non-essential’ items such as clothing and electronics in parts of the US

Local governments around the US are starting to take more draconian measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus by banning “essential” stores such as grocery chains or big-box retailers from selling “non-essential” items such as clothing and electronics.

These stores, which have been allowed to stay open during state lockdowns across the US because they are deemed as “essential” businesses by selling groceries or offering pharmacy services, for example, are now required by law in some parts of the US to remove any non-essential items from their stores or rope off areas of the store so that customers are unable to access these products.

The state of Vermont is among those clamping down on this. At the end of March, the state governor issued an executive order banning big-box stores from selling non-essential items.

“Large ‘big box’ retailers generate significant shopping traffic by virtue of their size and the variety of goods offered in a single location,” Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said in a statement to the press at the time.

She added: “This volume of shopping traffic significantly increases the risk of further spread of this dangerous virus to Vermonters and the viability of Vermont’s health care system. We are directing these stores to put public health first and help us reduce the number of shoppers.” – READ MORE

