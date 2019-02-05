Walls Work: Israel Begins New Construction On Gaza Security Barrier

On Sunday, Israeli officials confirmed that the Jewish state’s Defense Ministry had begun construction of a new 20-foot high steel security barrier. The Times of Israel reports that Israeli officials claim the new fence “will completely surround the Gaza Strip.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share the news, emphasizing both the prophylactic nature of the barrier and Israel’s continued resolve to act in Gaza to defend its sovereignty and protect its people, if need be. Netanyahu tweeted, “Over the weekend, we began building the above-ground barrier along the Gaza border. The barrier will prevent terrorists from Gaza from penetrating into our territory on the ground. If the quiet is not maintained in Gaza, we will not hesitate to act.”
Over the weekend, we began building the above-ground barrier along the Gaza border. The barrier will prevent terrorists from Gaza from penetrating into our territory on the ground. If the quiet is not maintained in Gaza, we will not hesitate to act. pic.twitter.com/vmQWT8g3ZW
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) February 3, 2019
As The Times of Israel reports, the security barrier will enclose all 40 miles of Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, which is governed by the Sunni supremacist terror group Hamas. The security barrier, when completed, will sit directly atop Israel's previously completed subterranean concrete wall — built to thwart Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas's use of "terror tunnels" to infiltrate Israel and attack and/or kidnap Israeli civilians. The Times of Israel notes that Israel began construction on its initial Gaza barrier in 2016