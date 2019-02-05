Walls Work: Israel Begins New Construction On Gaza Security Barrier

On Sunday, Israeli officials confirmed that the Jewish state’s Defense Ministry had begun construction of a new 20-foot high steel security barrier. The Times of Israel reports that Israeli officials claim the new fence “will completely surround the Gaza Strip.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share the news, emphasizing both the prophylactic nature of the barrier and Israel’s continued resolve to act in Gaza to defend its sovereignty and protect its people, if need be. Netanyahu tweeted, “Over the weekend, we began building the above-ground barrier along the Gaza border. The barrier will prevent terrorists from Gaza from penetrating into our territory on the ground. If the quiet is not maintained in Gaza, we will not hesitate to act.”

