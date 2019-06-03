Wallace Scolds Gillibrand for Attacking Fox News During Town Hall: ‘We’re Treating You Very Fairly’ (VIDEO)

Moderator Chris Wallace scolded Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) on Sunday when she took shots at Fox News in the middle of her town hall hosted by the network, saying she was being treated fairly.

Gillibrand, whose presidential campaign has struggled to gain any momentum in fundraising or polling, took a question from a retired nurse over whether she supported late-term abortion. The staunchly pro-choice lawmaker took the opportunity to attack Fox News, but Wallace didn’t stand byas he did when South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg called out conservative pundits by name last month.

“What we have created unfortunately is a false choice and a false narrative. And Chris, I want to talk about the role that Fox News plays in this because it’s a problem,” Gillibrand said, turning to Wallace. “I can tell you before President Trump gave his State of the Union, Fox News talked about infanticide.” – READ MORE