Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Is Probably Coming Down Next Week — But She’s Taking The Bull With Her

The controversial Wall Street “Fearless Girl” statue — a corporate publicity stunt that turned into a feminist icon — will likely be moved next week from her home in New York City’s financial district, but if she goes, she’ll be taking the iconic Wall Street bull statue she co-opted with her.

The statue was supposed to be only a one-month wonder, but after she became a magnet for tourists, and for female legislators looking to prove they “persist” and “resist” with a photo opportunity, NYC’s mayor Bill de Blasio extended the statue’s lease through March 8, 2018. But now, it has come time to decommission the statue, and since she makes no sense displayed alone, NYC is talking about uprooting her famous foil and displaying the pair somewhere else.

According to Ad Week, “the parties have already decided to make the pair—now considered inseparable—a permanent fixture in the New York City landscape. The only issue yet to be determined is whether they will stay in their current location, which could be redesigned, or be moved to a new one.”

This is a problem, not just for the Charging Bull, but for the bull’s sculptor, Arturo Di Modica, who has complained about the “Fearless Girl” since the beginning. The “Charging Bull” is designed to represent a “bull market,” and it was installed in the 1980s, when Wall Street felt it was achieving world domination. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *