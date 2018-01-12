Wall Street Heavyweight Ortel Pulls Back the Clinton-Foundation Curtain on its Haiti ‘Charity’ Profit Schemes

When Charles Ortel calls your company or non-profit a fraud, you have serious problems.

And not simply public relations issues from negative press.

Bigger problems. Clinton Foundation: This means you.

If you do not know of Ortel’s expertise, ZeroHedge describes it here:

In early May, we introduced readers to Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst who uncovered financial discrepancies at General Electric before its stock crashed in 2008, and whom the Sunday Times of London described as “one of the finest analysts of financial statements on the planet” in a 2009 story detailing the troubles at AIG. Having moved on beyond simple corporate fraud, Ortel spent the past year and a half digging into something more relevant to the current US situation:”charities”, and specifically the Clinton Foundation’s public records, federal and state-level tax filings, and donor disclosures.

With all the focus on President Donald Trump’s alleged comments about Haiti — which he denied on Friday — Ortel fired off a chain of Tweets Friday focusing on the Clinton Foundation’s illicit deals in Haiti. And he questioned why the mainstream media gives the Clinton cartel a free pass.

2/ On Haiti, why didn't Rod Rosenstein, the @FBI and others examine whether adulterated HIV/AIDS drugs manufactured by India's Ranbaxy landed there starting after October 2003, when @ClintonFdn signed an agreement (illegally) to promote Ranbaxy drugs worldwide? @csthetruth — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) January 12, 2018

3/ Concerning Ranbaxy and adulterated HIV/AIDS drugs, this is a MUST read and share @csthetruth https://t.co/xFiEzgdaHI and check the Ranbaxy Annual Report for 2003 to see the agreement with @ClintonFdn mentioned twice! — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) January 12, 2018

4/ Sorry, an interesting link on 3/ but I meant to attach this one:https://t.co/Tjqm2fHJTQ — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) January 12, 2018

5/ Scholars with engaged minds—check out the rubbish math used in this statement, lent credibility by extensive use of the name Harvard–the University MUST be called to account for engendering @ClintonFdn FRAUDS https://t.co/5Zu7QK1vAM — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) January 12, 2018

6/ How was @ClintonFdn doing ANY work "fighting HIV/AIDS internationally" and exspecially testing and drugging poor Haitians prior to 29 September 2009 when "CHAI" was (illegally) organized? Speaking of abusing people of color… — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) January 12, 2018

7/ How many projects did @BillClinton pursue in Haiti, where OPIC, IFC, USAID, World Bank, State or other funding ACTUALLY helped cronies far more than the poor people of #Haiti, and Innovida, VCS, the Marriott, Caracol, are simply tips of a massive set of icebergs, so why? — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) January 12, 2018

8/ Where are the organization, solicitation, and financial records for "Clinton Foundation Haiti" mentioned in @ClintonFdn Annual Marketing Brochure for 2009, published in 2010? (p. 44) https://t.co/0JPelUY5M1 — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) January 12, 2018

9/ How did @ClintonFdn send $37.1 million to a P.O. Box in MD for an office not ACTUALLY registered to Clinton-Bush Haiti Fund in 2010, and how did Rod Rosenstein miss this in 2011, 2015 (amended) 990 filings for 2010?https://t.co/qaMZqApYNi — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) January 12, 2018

10/ How many FRAUDULENT "charities" received "donations" from Clinton-Bush Haiti Fund?–watch Sunday with Charles" on @csthetruth 14 January 2018 @ 3 PM Eastern to find out about a few NOTORIOUS activities in #Haiti–that ACTUALLY are DEPLORABLE, and ACTIONABLE! stop fake outrage — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) January 12, 2018

