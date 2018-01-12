True Pundit

Wall Street Heavyweight Ortel Pulls Back the Clinton-Foundation Curtain on its Haiti ‘Charity’ Profit Schemes

When Charles Ortel calls your company or non-profit a fraud, you have serious problems.

And not simply public relations issues from negative press.

Bigger problems. Clinton Foundation: This means you.

If you do not know of Ortel’s expertise, ZeroHedge describes it here:

In early May, we introduced readers to Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst who uncovered financial discrepancies at General Electric before its stock crashed in 2008, and whom the Sunday Times of London described as “one of the finest analysts of financial statements on the planet” in a 2009 story detailing the troubles at AIG. Having moved on beyond simple corporate fraud, Ortel spent the past year and a half digging into something more relevant to the current US situation:”charities”, and specifically the Clinton Foundation’s public records, federal and state-level tax filings, and donor disclosures.

With all the focus on President Donald Trump’s alleged comments about Haiti — which he denied on Friday — Ortel fired off a chain of Tweets Friday focusing on the Clinton Foundation’s illicit deals in Haiti. And he questioned why the mainstream media gives the Clinton cartel a free pass.

