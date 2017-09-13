True Pundit

Wall St CEO Says ‘I Was Accused By People Of Being A Nazi’ For Being On Trump Council

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said Tuesday that he has received hundreds of vitriolic emails calling him a Nazi for his participation on President Donald Trump’s business council.

Schwarzman, who headed the strategy and policy group commissioned by Trump, said the allegations he was a member of the anti-Semitic hate group were preposterous.

“You should have seen some of the emails I got,” he said during an investment community conference, according to Business Insider. “I was accused by people of being a Nazi. I mean, I’m Jewish. It was absurd.” – READ MORE

