‘Wall of Moms’ Stand Between Portland Protesters and Federal Officers: ‘Moms Are Here, Feds Stay Clear!’

A group called the Wall of Moms (WOM) linked arms and stood between protesters and federal law enforcement Sunday in Portland, Oregon.

“Hundreds of people had gathered for the demonstrations, blocking roads, Portland police said in a statement early Monday. They said dozens of others ‘tampered with the courthouse fence,’” according to NBC News.

Sunday night, CounterPunch Editor Nathaniel St. Clair tweeted video footage of the group chanting “Moms are here, Feds stay clear!” outside the Justice Center:

“By midnight, protesters had torn down part of the fence that surrounded the federal courthouse and federal officers began using tear gas and other crowd control munitions to clear out the area,” according to KGW. – READ MORE

