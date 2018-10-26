#WalkAway Movement to March on Washington Ahead of Midterms

What started as a six-minute video posted online, the #WalkAway movement, an exodus of progressives from the Democrat Party, will now take shape on Saturday in the nation’s capital.

“It’s going to be absolutely incredible,” Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway movement, told Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House recently on Breitbart News Sunday.

Straka explained how all the online and other support he has received inspired him to plan an event in Washington, DC, just days ahead of the crucial 2018 midterm elections.

The part-rally/part-march will involve converts to the right joined by what Straka calls #WalkWiths — conservatives who support those who have had enough of the left’s failed policies and mob tactics, and welcomes them with open arms:

The event starts at John Marshall Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m., followed by a march to Freedom Plaza, where a rally will begin at 2:30 p.m. – READ MORE