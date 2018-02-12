Walgreens Caves to Gay Agenda, Allows Men in Women’s Restrooms

The Walgreens drugstore chain has bowed to pressure to allow men posing as women to use its women’s restrooms, despite the Target chain losing millions in revenue following a similar decision.

The drug store chain made its decision after a gay customer named Jessie Meehan, who is not transgender, said she was not allowed to use a women’s bathroom at a Los Angeles location. Meehan claimed she was on her way to participate in the city’s LGBTQ Pride festival in 2017 when store management made the decision.

Meehan said that the store managers told her that store policy was to restrict bathroom use to a customer’s appearance, MSN News reported.

“I had to go, so I didn’t put up much of a fight and used the stall while the men used the urinals next to me,” Meehan complained in an email to Walgreens, according to MSN. “This in itself was very humiliating for me, and I felt extremely uncomfortable.”

The customer, who did purchase some items during her visit to the location, said she argued with the store manager and corporate headquarters to no avail.- READ MORE

A Chicago man accused of sexually assaulting two six-year-olds and an eight-year-old on repeated occasions, told police officers that he’s really “a 9-year-old trapped in an adult’s body,” prosecutors revealed on Wednesday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Roman is charged with repeated predatory criminal sexual assault. The numerous attacks began in 2015 and continued until earlier this month.

Roman has reportedly confessed to some of the attacks to authorities. His victims were the daughters of his friends.

According to The Chicago Tribune, “Prosecutors said the attacks began when the family of one of the girls moved into Roman’s home for 10 weeks. Roman is accused of regularly assaulting her between August 2015 and December 2017 while the other family members were sleeping. The girl was 6 when the assaults began.” – READ MORE