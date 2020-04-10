Wait, What? Pelosi “Uncertain” When America Can Reopen For Business (VIDEO)

On Thursday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi told CNBC’s Jim Cramer she wasn’t clear when America could reopen for business. This is in direct contradiction to Pres. Trump’s optimism that it could happen next month.

Cramer asked Pelosi if shops could open up in May, her response was one of double talk and confusion.

“This is an era of entrepreneurship like none we’ve ever seen before because of the challenge to small businesses,” Pelosi said. “Let’s recognize what that is — that optimism is — to America, but I don’t think anybody can tell you a date unless we just take it a week at a time. But let’s be hopeful that it’s soon.” – READ MORE

