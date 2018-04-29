‘Waging war’: CNN’s Brian Stelter explains why Trump’s snubbing of reporters’ ‘Nerd Prom’ matters

Last year, journalists were arguing whether to disinvite the president or just cancel the whole dinner were he to RSVP. Instead, he bowed out and the show went on without him.

Is that really such a big deal? CNN’s Brian Stelter says yes, because, he just knows that while Trump skips out on the dinner he’ll be in Michigan “waging war” on the media that covers him:

For a second straight year, President Trump is using the White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner to wage his war on the reporters who cover him.

It would be one thing if he skipped the dinner to oversee crisis response or host a community service event. But instead he is counter-programming the dinner by holding a campaign rally in Washington Township, Michigan. If it’s anything like last year’s rally during the dinner, more media attacks are sure to come.

It means the black tie dinner — billed as a celebration of the First Amendment — will have a slightly different feel.

As one White House correspondent quipped at a Friday evening event, “He’s going to mock us for celebrating ourselves while he’s celebrating himself.”– READ MORE

