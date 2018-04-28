Waffle House shooting hero raises $170K for victims

The hero who grabbed an AR-15 rifle out of the hands of a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee is now helping to raise money for the victims of the shooting.

James Shaw Jr. engaged suspected gunman Travis Reinking as police said Reinking opened fire at the Waffle House on Sunday, killing four people and injuring several others.

Shaw helped save many lives when he confronted Reinking and the hero isn’t done helping those impacted by the shooting.

Shaw started a GoFundMe account to help the families of the victims in the shooting and it has already raised more than $170,000 as of Friday morning. The GoFundMe has received donations from nearly 5,000 people.

If you’d like to learn how to donate to Shaw’s GoFundMe for the victims, click here. – READ MORE

