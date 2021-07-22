W.H. Spox: Biden ‘Reviewing’ Changing Law to Make Social Media Liable for Misinformation, ‘They Should Be Held Accountable’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that the White House is “reviewing” amending Section 230 to hold social media outlets liable for spreading inaccurate information that harms people, “and certainly, they should be held accountable. And I think you’ve heard the president speak very aggressively about this.”

Bedingfield said, “With regard to social media and misinformation, he has raised, we all have a responsibility here, the social media companies have a responsibility, news outlets who are promoting misinformation on their — using their airwaves to promote misinformation have a responsibility. He is going to call it out. He is going to continue to push and we, as an administration, are going to continue to provide good, accurate information, particularly about the vaccine to make sure people get this shot so we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski then asked, “I’m just wondering if he’s open to amending 230 when Facebook and Twitter and other social media outlets spread false information that cause Americans harm, shouldn’t they be held accountable in a real way? Shouldn’t they be liable for publishing that information and then open to lawsuits?”- READ MORE

