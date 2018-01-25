VP Pence Meets With Pro-Life Students, Praises Their ‘Courage, Character, And Conviction’

Pro-lifers should be able to rest comfortably by now in knowing they have a friend in the Trump administration.

Last week, as feminists prepared to don their vulgar hats in service of an incoherent march, pro-lifers were preparing to mourn the anniversary of Roe v. Wade with the March for Life. According to Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life of America, Vice President Mike Pence spoke with more than 13 student group leaders of the organization last Thursday, where he praised them for their “courage, the character, and conviction.”

LifeNews reports that Pence and his wife were “moved” by student leaders. Hawkins called it “an incredible feeling” as Pence made remarks on the March for Life while “actually holding one of the children that one of our students so courageously chose life for, she was pregnant in high school.”

Hawkins was referring to Maddie Runkles, “a teen whose private Christian high school tried to kick her out and then barred her from attending their graduation ceremony after she became pregnant,” according to LifeNews. – READ MORE

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin warmly welcomed Vice President Mike Pence to Jerusalem during his trip to the Middle East on Tuesday. “You are very proud, always, to stand very firm behind your words, in words and in action,” said Rivlin. “And for that, we have only one word to describe you: You are a mensch.”

Before heading to a bilateral meeting, the two leaders sat down for a press conference — and Rivlin had nothing but praise for both Pence and President Trump, particularly for the decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

“Now, in America, probably they know what is the meaning of mensch,” said Rivlin. “But for those people in Israel who doesn’t know American, or Yiddish, I would say, a mensch is a real human being. And we are very proud to have you along with us.”

Rivlin spoke about growing up in Jerusalem before praising the United States’ decision to recognize the city as Israel’s capital. – READ MORE

The Algemeiner reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warmly welcomed the arrival in Israel on Sunday of US Vice President Mike Pence.

“This evening a great friend of the State of Israel will arrive in Israel, a true friend, US Vice President Mike Pence,” Netanyahu told the weekly meeting of the Israeli cabinet. – READ MORE