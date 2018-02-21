VP Pence: ‘My Christian Faith Is Probably the Most Important Thing in My Life’ (VIDEO)

.@VP: “My Christian faith is probably the most important thing in my life.” pic.twitter.com/QhH3MUxvFw — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 19, 2018

While some critics have questioned the sincerity of President Donald Trump’s professed Christianity, Vice President Mike Pence has frequently been candid regarding the central role faith plays in his life.

That sentiment was especially evident in his recent reaction to a controversial comment by a co-host on ABC’s “The View.”

Joy Behar received backlash following a segment last week in which she and Sunny Hostin discussed Pence’s very public religious convictions.

At one point, Behar suggested that believing “Jesus talks to you” is a sign of “mental illness.”

Pence reacted to her comment in a Fox News Channel interview, which he linked in a tweet explaining the importance of faith in his life. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *