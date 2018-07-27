WATCH: VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

Vice President Mike Pence and his security detail aided a young man who had passed out waiting for the vice president’s arrival in Billings, Montana on Tuesday, The Daily Caller reported.

After speaking for about 20 minutes at the reception line on the tarmac, Pence started meeting people in the crowd when a man suddenly passed out.

Pence rushed over to the young man and then moved out of the way for paramedics.

.@VP Mike Pence rushed to the aid of a young boy who passed out while waiting for the VP’s arrival in Billings, Montana yesterday. Once the boy was ok, he posed for a picture with him.https://t.co/WIu4GqKTiz pic.twitter.com/PWyUNLLbQF — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2018

“As paramedics checked on the young man, Pence kneeled down to check in and make sure he was ok,” KBUL reported.

The paramedics said the heat caused the man to faint– READ MORE

Appearing on CNN with Dana Bash, Vice President Mike Pence didn’t blink when Bash asked him bluntly whether he wanted Roe v. Wade to be overturned. Pence answered simply, “I do.”

Bash started the segment by asking about Judge Brett Kavanaugh, whom President Trump nominated for the Supreme Court on Monday. She queried, “Are you worried that he’s not going to follow what you want to do?”

CNN's Dana Bash: "Do you still want Roe v. Wade to be overturned?" Vice President Pence: "I do" https://t.co/oD6yVjvNZu https://t.co/BQ0hyzljxw — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 10, 2018

Pence answered, “Well, Dana, as you know, I’m pro-life; I don’t apologize for it, and I’m proud to be part of a pro-life administration that’s advanced pro-life policies. But what I can assure you is that what the president was looking for here was a nominee who will respect the Constitution as written, who will faithfully uphold the Constitution in all of his interpretations of the law.” – READ MORE

