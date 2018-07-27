True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

Posted on by
Share:

Vice President Mike Pence and his security detail aided a young man who had passed out waiting for the vice president’s arrival in Billings, Montana on Tuesday, The Daily Caller reported.

After speaking for about 20 minutes at the reception line on the tarmac, Pence started meeting people in the crowd when a man suddenly passed out.

Pence rushed over to the young man and then moved out of the way for paramedics.

“As paramedics checked on the young man, Pence kneeled down to check in and make sure he was ok,” KBUL reported.

The paramedics said the heat caused the man to faintREAD MORE

Appearing on CNN with Dana Bash, Vice President Mike Pence didn’t blink when Bash asked him bluntly whether he wanted Roe v. Wade to be overturned. Pence answered simply, “I do.”

Bash started the segment by asking about Judge Brett Kavanaugh, whom President Trump nominated for the Supreme Court on Monday. She queried, “Are you worried that he’s not going to follow what you want to do?”

Pence answered, “Well, Dana, as you know, I’m pro-life; I don’t apologize for it, and I’m proud to be part of a pro-life administration that’s advanced pro-life policies. But what I can assure you is that what the president was looking for here was a nominee who will respect the Constitution as written, who will faithfully uphold the Constitution in all of his interpretations of the law.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man
VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

Pence also greeted Navy SEAL Bo Reichenbach, who lost both of his legs during his service in Afghanistan.

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: