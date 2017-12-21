VP Mike Pence from White House Steps on Tax Reform: ‘Merry Christmas America’

Vice President Mike Pence proclaimed “Merry Christmas America” as he stood in front of President Donald J. Trump and a host of members of Congress gathered on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the passage of the Republican tax cut bill.

Pence heaped praise on Trump for the president’s “leadership … boundless faith in the American people and … for keeping your promise to see this Congress deliver the largest tax cut in American history before Christmas of this year.”

“Merry Christmas America,” pronounced the Vice President.

“I truly do believe, Mr. President, that this will be remembered as a pivotal moment in the life of our nation,” he continued. “A day when the Congress answered your call and made history.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *