VP Kamala Harris takes another solo call with a world leader

Vice President Kamala Harris had another call with a foreign leader Tuesday, independent of President Biden.

Harris spoke with the prime minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, where Harris “affirmed her commitment to deepening the strong alliance between Norway and the United States.”

” The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister for Norway’s close security partnership with the United States and generous contributions to development and health security efforts around the world,” according to a readout of the call.

Harris previously took calls alone with French President Emanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shortly after the president put in a call to the French and Canadian leaders himself.

Less than two months into the new administration, Harris’ frequent solo calls with world leaders signal that she’ll engage deeply even in foreign policy, though her experience has been almost entirely in the domestic realm. Leaders around the world could view the vice president as Biden’s heir-apparent and be eager to build a relationship. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --