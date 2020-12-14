VP-elect Kamala Harris’ sister pushing for husband to be named attorney general: report

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ sister participated in discussions with Democratic allies about getting her husband nominated for attorney general in the incoming Biden White House.

According to a report in Politico, Maya Harris has allegedly worked behind the scenes to lobby for her husband, Tony West, to get the nomination for attorney general. West is the chief legal officer at Uber and former U.S. associate attorney general in the Obama administration.

While West has been on the radar, his connections to the vice president-elect through marriage and his role at Uber – which has faced a host of legal problems – has also compromised his chances of getting the nod from Biden.

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, endorsed West in an op-ed for USA Today. Crump represents the families of George Floyd, who died in police custody, and Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by a Louisville police officer during a raid on her apartment.- READ MORE

