Vox Publishes A Piece Showing Bernie Sanders’ Free Everything Program Will Cost A STUNNING Amount Of Money

The leftist site Vox published a piece on Tuesday that comprehensively delineated the staggering amount of money the socialist policies of politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez espouse.

The Mercatus Center estimated that Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan would cost the government $32 trillion between now and 2028. The liberal Urban Institute estimates that Sanders’ single-payer health plan would add $32 trillion in federal costs over the same period.

Next: the socialist idea of guaranteeing jobs paying $15 an hour for anyone who wants one. Riedl cites the liberal Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which estimated the cost could run $6.8 trillion over the next decade.

Infrastructure and student loans? Noting that Senate Democrats have promised $1 trillion for new infrastructure, and House Democrats want to pay of the entire $1.4 trillion in student loan debt, Riedl writes that would cost $42.5 trillion on top of the $12.4 trillion baseline deficit.- READ MORE

It’s now an unshakable tenet of liberal ideology that you can’t criticize the media. (Unless it’s Fox News, then criticize away!) If the president utters the merest word about CNN or MSNBC or any other traditional news outlet, the establishment media freaks out.

Do you know who agrees with him, though? Bernie Sanders.

Well, at least he did. Back during the 1980s, when Comrade Sanders was beginning his slow slog up the mountain of Vermont politics, he was caught on camera actually making sense.“In general — not in general, but as is the fact, mass media in this country is owned by very, very wealthy people,” Sanders said.

“And you can be damn sure that when you own and control this country, you own and control the media.

“Now, we do have a free media,” Sanders continued. “A free society.”

“And, for a mere six or seven billion dollars, anyone in this room could probably buy CBS.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1