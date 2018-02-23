Vox To Lay Off Scores Of Employees

On Wednesday, Vox Media announced that they would be laying off roughly 50 employees, with 12 other employees offered “role changes.”

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the news of the cuts came from a memo from CEO Jim Bankoff to the staff; he said the Racked, Curbed, SB Nation, and Video Services teams would be “bearing the biggest impact.”

Bankoff wrote, “As a result of our decision to wind down certain initiatives, we’ll be saying goodbye to some of our talented colleagues who have made valuable contributions to our success,” adding that the move made Wednesday “one of the toughest days we’ve had as a company … Our leadership team and I took this decision very seriously. We know it has a big impact on the lives of our co-workers who will be leaving, as well as on the morale of those who remain. We commit to treating all those affected with professionalism, compassion and dignity.” – READ MORE

