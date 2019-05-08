Voters Choose Biden And Bernie Over Other Democratic Candidates, Poll Says

Democratic voters favor former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over other 2020 candidates, a Morning Consult poll reveals.

Biden and Sanders lead the pack with double the numbers grasped by any other Democratic candidate, according to a Morning Consult poll Monday. Forty percent of likely Democratic voters favor Biden.

Biden’s closest competitor, Sanders, trails behind with 19 percent of Democratic voters saying they will choose him in the primaries.

Many voters who selected another candidate as their first choice chose either Biden or Sanders as their second choice for the Democratic nomination, the poll reveals.

Twenty-five percent of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s supporters chose Sanders as their second choice, while 25 percent of California Sen. Kamala Harris’s and 31 percent of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s supporters chose Biden as their second choice for the nomination.

A plurality of Biden supporters chose Sanders as their second choice, and a plurality of Sanders supporters chose Biden.

Eight percent of survey respondents indicated they would vote for Warren. Harris received seven percent and Buttigieg grasped six percent of voters’ support.

Morning Consult interviewed 15,770 registered voters between April 29 and May 5 to conduct its poll. It has a plus or minus 1 percent margin of error.

An April 30 Quinnipiac poll showed 38 percent of surveyed voters favoring Biden in the primaries. The poll also showed Warren placing second with 12 percent of voters’ support.

